Christmas Day Dinner offered by ECHO GAZETTE STAFF Dec 22, 2022

JANESVILLE--ECHO will hold a Christmas Day Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, at St. Williams Catholic Church, 1820 Ravine St.This sit-down community dinner will have music and is open to all residents. ECHO is expecting to serve at least 700 people, according to an ECHO news release.Shut-in residents can request to have a meal delivered and those who need a ride can request a lift by calling 608-921-9500.