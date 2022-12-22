JANESVILLE--ECHO will hold a Christmas Day Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, at St. Williams Catholic Church, 1820 Ravine St.

This sit-down community dinner will have music and is open to all residents. ECHO is expecting to serve at least 700 people, according to an ECHO news release.

