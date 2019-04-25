JANESVILLE

The Janesville fire and police departments will offer a child safety seat event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Fire Station No. 5, 1414 Newport Ave.

Technicians will inspect child safety seats and offer corrections and instructions on how to properly install seats. Each inspection lasts about 30 minutes.

New safety seats will be available from the Janesville Fire Department.

Donations are welcome, and appointments are encouraged. Proceeds will be funneled back into the program.

For more information or to make an appointment, call the fire department at 608-921-3786.