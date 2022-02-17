LAKE GENEVA

Chapel on the Hill Community Church will host a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5, at the church’s Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco Road.

All CDC mandates will be followed. A limited number of people will be allowed in the Parish Hall at a time.

For more information or questions, call 262-245-9122 or email chapelonthehill1@gmail.com.

