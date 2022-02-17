Chapel on the Hill rummage sale starts March 4 Gazette staff Feb 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAKE GENEVAChapel on the Hill Community Church will host a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5, at the church’s Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco Road.All CDC mandates will be followed. A limited number of people will be allowed in the Parish Hall at a time.For more information or questions, call 262-245-9122 or email chapelonthehill1@gmail.com. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Former president of Rock County Rifle and Pistol Club charged in shooting incident Evansville man killed in car crash Friday night Man killed in Friday crash near Janesville was Kevin Olson, an auto racing champion and hall of famer Food trucking company wants to build transit, cold-storage site near I-90/39-Milton Avenue interchange Death notices for Feb. 14, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for Feb. 7-13, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2022 Public record for Feb. 7, 2022 Court listings from Jan. 24-30, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 17-23, 2022 Public record for Jan. 25, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 10-16, 2022 Public record for Jan. 17, 2022 Public record for Jan. 13, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 3-9, 2022