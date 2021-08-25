Sorry, an error occurred.
JANESVILLE
The annual Cedar Crest Ice Cream 4-H Flavor Contest is accepting flavor recipe nominations for its 2022 flavor.
4-H clubs across the state can create their own flavor recipe to submit for judging. A panel of ice cream experts will choose the winning flavor to produce in summer 2022.
Entries are due Nov. 1, and the winner will be announced in December 2021.
The contest is presented by Cedar Crest Ice Cream and the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation.
For more information and entry forms, visit cedarcresticecream.com.
