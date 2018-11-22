JANESVILLE
The Carriage House Christmas family event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Carriage House, 450 N. Jackson St.
The Craig High School A Cappella Choir will perform carols, and Father Christmas will read children’s stories. Performances and readings are scheduled every 45 minutes and are limited to 30 guests.
Cookies, cider and hot chocolate will be available. The event is free, but reservations are advised.
For more information or to reserve a time slot, call 608-756-4509.
