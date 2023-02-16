Cargill United offering corned beef, cabbage lunch March 12 GAZETTE STAFF Feb 16, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE--The United Women in Faith are hosting a corned beef and cabbage lunch on March 12 at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave.Dine-in and to-go meals will be available and include corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, soda bread and a dessert. To-go meals will be available for pick-up in Fellowship Hall.Each plate costs $15. Proceeds will go towards Cargill missions.Reservations are required by March 3. Visit ignupgenius.com/go/60b0548aaa82ca1f94-corned#/.For questions, call Diane Quade at 608-752-9397. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Woodman's Center friends group kicks off public fundraising effort Janesville man charged in stabbing of wife Phone threat received at Beloit Memorial Hospital Snow emergency declared for Thursday in Janesville Meet the candidates for Wisconsin Supreme Court Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Feb.15, 2023 Public record for Feb. 14, 2023 Public record for Feb. 9, 2023 Public record for Feb. 8, 2023 Public record for Feb. 7, 2023 Public record for Feb. 6, 2023 Public record for Feb. 1, 2023 Public record for Jan. 27, 2023 Public record for Jan. 26, 2023 Public record for Jan. 25, 2023