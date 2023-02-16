JANESVILLE -- The United Women in Faith are hosting a corned beef and cabbage lunch on March 12 at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave.

Dine-in and to-go meals will be available and include corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, soda bread and a dessert. To-go meals will be available for pick-up in Fellowship Hall.

