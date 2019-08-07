JANESVILLE

The Rock County Council on Aging will provide free CarFit safety checks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Fire Station No. 5, 1414 Newport Ave.

Safety checks are part of a program that teaches safe driving habits for older drivers.

Mobility management volunteers will be on hand to check the position of the driver’s seat and mirrors, the driver’s ability to reach the pedals and adjust safety devices, and other safety concerns.

An occupational therapist will be available for tips on healthy driving habits.

Safety checks last about 20 minutes and are available by appointment. Limited appointments are available.

For more information, call 608-757-5408 or visit car-fit.org.