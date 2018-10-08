JANESVILLE

“Music and Rejuvenation,” an event for family caregivers, will be offered Tuesday, Oct. 23, at Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive.

The Rock County Council on Aging and Rock County Caregiver Resource Network are hosting the event for individuals and families caring for loved ones with dementia, a disability or aging-related issues.

Patsy Cline tribute artist Karen Wickham will perform. Sessions are planned for 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., and each will last about two hours.

Tickets cost $10 per person. Seating is limited, and registration and payment are required before the event.

For more information or to register, call 608-758-8455 or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/aging.

