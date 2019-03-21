JANESVILLE

The Rock County Caregiver Boot Camp is set for Saturday, April 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rock County Job Center, 1900 Center Ave.

Participants will learn about memory loss and its effects on loved ones and their families. Topics covered include recognizing memory loss, effects of a diagnosis, future planning, communication tips and local resources.

The program is free and led by dementia care specialist Cori Marsh and Bonnie Nuttkinson, the program and advocacy manager for the South Central Wisconsin Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Registration is required. Materials and lunch will be provided.

For more information or to register, contact Marsh at 608-741-3615 or marsh@co.rock.wi.us or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/adrc.