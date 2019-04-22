JANESVILLE

The annual Canine Beg for an Egg, an Easter egg hunt for dogs and their owners, will start at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Palmer Park West Pavilion, 2501 Palmer Drive.

Dogs and owners will search for kibble-filled eggs, some of which will contain tickets for prize baskets.

Pets must remain on leashes during the search. All dogs must also have proof of updated rabies vaccinations and tags.

Registration is required and costs $5 per dog. Proceeds support Paw Print Park at 2701 S. Oakhill Ave.

For more information, call the Janesville Recreation Division at 608-755-3030.