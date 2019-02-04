JANESVILLE

The Soul Food Luncheon returns Tuesday, Feb. 26, in the North Commons at Blackhawk Technical College, 6004 S. County G.

The lunch is sponsored by Blackhawk Bank. Proceeds will support scholarship for minority students. The Harlan Jefferson Duo will supply live music for the meal.

Limited tickets are available and cost $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Reservations are due by Thursday, Feb. 21.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Tim McKearn at 608-757-7704 or tmckearn@blackhawk.edu.