JANESVILLE

The Janesville Woman’s Club Association is offering bridge lessons for beginners.

Lessons start Thursday, Feb. 28 and run for seven weeks. Classes are every Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Janesville Woman’s Club, 108 S. Jackson St.

Mark Nahs, a certified bridge instructor, will teach. Classes cost $70 and $25 for an instruction book.

For more information or to sign up, call 754-4544.