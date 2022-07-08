JANESVILLE

A book discussion and signing event will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Tallman Carriage House, 450 N. Jackson St.

Author Jeff Kannel will talk about his new book “Make Way for Liberty: Wisconsin African Americans in the Civil War.”

Residents can attend the event for free and enter a drawing for a free copy of Kannel’s book. Kannel will also sign books following his presentation.

