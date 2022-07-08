Book signing, discussion at Rock County Historical Society campus Gazette staff Jul 8, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLEA book discussion and signing event will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Tallman Carriage House, 450 N. Jackson St.Author Jeff Kannel will talk about his new book “Make Way for Liberty: Wisconsin African Americans in the Civil War.”Residents can attend the event for free and enter a drawing for a free copy of Kannel’s book. Kannel will also sign books following his presentation. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville gas station next to Rock County complex to become grocery, sandwich shop Janesville's July Fourth fireworks show postponed till July 10 Naked man arrested for breaking into Clinton home, taking four-wheeler out for a ride Movie review: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' a superhero movie that wants to be a rom-com Death notices for July 6, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for July 8, 2022 Court listings for June 27 to July 3, 2022 Court listings for June 13-26, 2022 Public record for June 24, 2022 Public record for June 17, 2022 Court listings for June 6-12, 2022 Public record for June 10, 2022 Court listings for May 30 to June 5, 2022 Public record for June 3, 2022 Court listings for May 23-29, 2022