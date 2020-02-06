ELKHORN
The Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services is seeking applicants to join the Aging and Disability Resource Center Governing Board.
A board seat is open for a representative for people ages 60 and older. Board members serve to represent the needs, concerns and well-being of older adults and people with disability in Walworth County.
Applications are available upon request from the resource center or by emailing Division Manager Randy Kohl at rkohl@co.walworth.wi.us.
Completed applications are due by 5 p.m. March 30 to Kohl.
Submissions can be sent via email or to the attention of Randy Kohl at the Aging and Disability Resource Center, 1910 County NN, P.O. Box 1005.