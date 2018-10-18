DELAVAN
The Delavan-Darien Foundation will host a Blue & Gold Bash fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at the Rosewood dinner theater, 2484 County O.
The event includes a cash bar and three chef-attended dinner stations. Games, a silent auction and a raffle also are planned.
The fundraiser will raise money for scholarships for Delavan-Darien High School students.
Limited tickets are available at $40 per person. Attendees must be 21 years or older.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit ddschools.org/bash.
