JANESVILLE

Edgerton Hospital and Health Services will hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, at the hospital, 11101 N. Sherman Road.

The Rock River Valley Blood Center will be on site during the blood drive. First time donors should bring a photo ID.

Walk-ins are accepted and appointments are encouraged.

To make an appointment, call 608-884-1371. Visit edgertonhospital.com.

