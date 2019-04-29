ELKHORN

Bethel United Methodist Church will host a fundraising golf outing starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Lauderdale Lakes Country Club, N7498 Country Club Drive.

The Birdies Fore Bethel golf outing raises money for local charitable organizations through raffles and silent auctions. This year's beneficiaries are the Elkhorn Food Pantry, Twin Oaks Shelter for the Homeless, Habitat for Humanity of Walworth County, Open Arms Clinic, HOPE Now and New Beginnings APFV.

Registration costs $60 per person and includes nine holes of golf, a cart and lunch.

Tickets for the lunch only are available for $10 per person. Lunch begins at 11 a.m.

To register or for more information, call Diane at 262-949-5625, Bethel’s church office at 262-742-3507 or visit facebook.com/bethelumcelkhorn.