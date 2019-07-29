BELOIT

Beloit Health System will hold a baby homecoming and 50th anniversary celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at its campus at 1969 W. Hart Road.

Individuals born at Beloit Health System are invited back to enjoy special activities and entertainment at this free event.

Self-guided and patient experience tours will be available along with prizes and giveaways, live entertainment, carnival rides and food.

For more information or updates, call 608-364-5011 or visit beloithealthsystem.org.