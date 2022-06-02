Bessie's Diner to hold pancake breakfast event on June 18 Gazette staff Jun 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Fly-In or Drive-In Pancake Breakfast event from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at Bessie’s Diner, 1716 W. Airport Road.The event features an all-you-can-eat pancake meal among new and vintage planes. Guests can also help fly a plane with a certified flight instructor.Plane rides cost $99 for 30 minutes and $199 for an hour.Tickets for the event are $12 for adults in advance or $14 at the door, $6 for children ages four to 10 and free for kids ages three and younger.Proceeds from the event will benefit the Caritas Community Resource Center in Beloit.To buy tickets online, visit eventbrite.com/e/fly-in-or-drive-in-pancake-breakfast-tickets-302919188447?aff=PR.For more information, visit bessiesdiner.com or the diner’s Facebook page. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Gunshot strikes Janesville home early Saturday Death notices for May 27, 2022 Death notices for May 31, 2022 Downtown Janesville home to a growing coral and pet shop Death notices for June 1, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for May 23-29, 2022 Public record for May 27, 2022 Court listings for May 16-22, 2022 Public record for May 20, 2022 Court listings for May 9-15, 2022 Public record for May 13, 2022 Court listings for May 2-8, 2022 Public record for May 8, 2022 Public record for May 6, 2022 Court listings for April 25 to May 1, 2022