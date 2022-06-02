JANESVILLE

The Fly-In or Drive-In Pancake Breakfast event from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at Bessie’s Diner, 1716 W. Airport Road.

The event features an all-you-can-eat pancake meal among new and vintage planes. Guests can also help fly a plane with a certified flight instructor.

Plane rides cost $99 for 30 minutes and $199 for an hour.

Tickets for the event are $12 for adults in advance or $14 at the door, $6 for children ages four to 10 and free for kids ages three and younger.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Caritas Community Resource Center in Beloit.

To buy tickets online, visit eventbrite.com/e/fly-in-or-drive-in-pancake-breakfast-tickets-302919188447?aff=PR.

For more information, visit bessiesdiner.com or the diner’s Facebook page.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you