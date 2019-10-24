BELOIT

Fall yard waste collection and leaf vacuuming services will begin Nov. 4 during regular trash collection hours throughout Beloit, according to a news release.

Yard waste will be collected for free until Nov. 21. Residents should place paper yard waste bags or clean trash containers with leaves, grass clippings and garden debris on the curb 3 feet from their regular trash.

Brush and shrubbery must be compiled into 4-by-2-foot bundles no larger than 4 feet long and 4 inches in diameter. All bundles must include a $1.50 sticker for pick-up.

Stickers are available at the City of Beloit Department of Public Works, City Hall’s Treasurer’s Department or at Grinnell Hall.

The city will also provide a leaf vacuuming service at $100 for the 2019 season until Nov. 22. Residents should blow or rake leaves onto terraces for collection. To sign up for the service, visit beloitsolidwaste.com/leaf-vacuum-service.

Residents are reminded to keep grass clippings and leaves away from the street to avoid clogging storm drains.

For more information about yard waste collection, call the Public Works Operation Facility at 608-364-2929 or visit beloitsolidwaste.com/yard-waste.