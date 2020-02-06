BELOIT
St. John’s Lutheran School, 1000 Bluff St., is holding an open house event from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
Families thinking of sending their children to the school are invited to tour the building and speak with teachers and administration staff.
Instruction for grades K4 through fifth will be offered in the upcoming 2020-21 academic year. The upcoming school year also marks the second year of instruction since St. John’s School reopened last fall.
For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Principal Isiah King at 608-713-1400 or king@luminschools.org.