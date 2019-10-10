BELOIT

The Beloit Regional Hospice will offer an adult grieving support group from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays starting Oct. 23 until Nov. 20 at its office at 655 Third St.

This free support group is for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one. Participants will discuss coping skills and different parts of the grieving process.

Advanced registration is required, but walk-ins will be accepted at the first two sessions.

For more information or to register, call grief program coordinator Nicole Morgan at 608-363-7421.