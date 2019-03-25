BELOIT

Beloit Health System will hold a flag ceremony at 10:08 a.m. Monday, April 1, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, 1969 W. Hart Road.

Part of National Donate Life Month, the ceremony honors donors and their families and aims to raise awareness about organ, issue and eye donations.

A moment of silence will follow the flag raising to recognize more than 114,000 patients waiting for transplants.