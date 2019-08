BELOIT

The Town of Beloit Administration offices will transfer to Fire Station No. 1, effective Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 2445 S. Afton Road.

Offices will close Aug. 12 and 13 for relocation.

Phone numbers will remain the same. The administrative fax number will change to 608-364-2999.

For more information or questions, contact Gene Wright at 608-364-2980 or gwright@town.beloit.wi.us.