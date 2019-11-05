JANESVILLE

The Janesville Multicultural Teacher Scholarship program’s Believe and Achieve celebration is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Pontiac Convention Center, 2809 N. Pontiac Drive.

The program was created in 2008 to boost diversity in the teaching staff in the School District of Janesville. Graduates of the program and current scholarship recipients working toward their degrees will attend the celebration.

The featured speaker will be Carolyn Stanford Taylor, the first African American state superintendent in Wisconsin history. She will share her vision for “Every Child a Graduate, College and Career Ready.”

Individual tickets cost $50 and three levels of sponsorships are available. All proceeds will be dedicated to the 2020 JMTS scholarship program.

Tickets and sponsorships are available for purchase at cfsw.org/events. For more information, call 608-758-0883 or visit cfsw.org.