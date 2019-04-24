BELOIT

Friends of Beckman Mill will hold a volunteer training session at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the mill, 11600 S. County H.

Prospective volunteers can learn about the mill and chat with current volunteers about available positions and opportunities. The average volunteer schedule includes one Saturday or Sunday per month.

The event begins with a social hour and potluck lunch. Advanced training will follow at 12:30 p.m.

For more information, call or text Crystal at 608-751-1551.