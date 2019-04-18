BELOIT

Beckman Mill is hosting an opening day celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at 11600 S. County H.

Residents can enjoy a chili meal with corn muffins made with cornmeal ground at the mill. Other activities include guided tours, corn-grinding demonstrations and an actor portrayal of Teddy Roosevelt.

A display on life in 1868 will be on view in the museum, and Gary Hess, author of “Roll Out the Barrels,” will be signing and selling copies of his book in the cooperage.

Opening day celebrations also mark the beginning of weekend tours at the mill until October.

For more information, call 608-751-1551 or email beckmanmill1850@gmail.com.