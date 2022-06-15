Beckman Mill honors Father's Day with grinding demonstrations, free admission for fathers Gazette staff Jun 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOITBeckman Mill will include corn grinding demonstrations on its tours of the mill on Father’s Day, according to a mill press release.Demonstrations will be performed from 1 to 4 p.m. on June, 19, and will be included as part of mill tours.Admission costs $3 for adults. Fathers and grandfathers enter for free when accompanied by their family.For more information, call 608-751-1551. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man charged in sexual assault of Milton woman with dementia Janesville bike shop Michael's Cycles celebrates 40 years in business Rock County Sheriff's Office has learned identity of 'River Man' found outside Clinton in 1995 Death notices for June 10, 2022 Milton Dairy Queen to be sold Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for June 6-12, 2022 Public record for June 10, 2022 Court listings for May 30 to June 5, 2022 Public record for June 3, 2022 Court listings for May 23-29, 2022 Public record for May 27, 2022 Court listings for May 16-22, 2022 Public record for May 20, 2022 Court listings for May 9-15, 2022 Public record for May 13, 2022