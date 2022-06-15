BELOIT

Beckman Mill will include corn grinding demonstrations on its tours of the mill on Father’s Day, according to a mill press release.

Demonstrations will be performed from 1 to 4 p.m. on June, 19, and will be included as part of mill tours.

Admission costs $3 for adults. Fathers and grandfathers enter for free when accompanied by their family.

For more information, call 608-751-1551.

