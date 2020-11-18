BELOIT
The Friends of Beckman Mill group is holding a photo contest to fill their 2022 calendar.
Amateur or professional photographers are welcomed to submit photos taken at Beckman Mill County Park. Categories include wildlife, flowers, landscapes and buildings.
Photographers can win up to two entries. Winners will receive a gift card to local retailers, and the grand prize winning photo will be features on the calendar cover.
Entries are due Aug. 2, 2021. Vertical photos are not allowed.
Calendars will be on sale starting on Heritage Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, and will cost $6 each.
For questions, contact Lora at 608-362-2825 or cawkinsl@gmail.com. For more information, visit beckmanmill.org.