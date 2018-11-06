JANESVILLE
Tricoci University of Beauty Culture students will provide free haircuts for veterans during business hours Friday and Saturday, Nov. 9-10, at the Janesville campus, 2310 W. Court St.
The effort is part of “Haircuts for Heroes” and applies to all veterans and military personnel who present military IDs.
Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit tricociuniversity.edu.
