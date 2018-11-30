JANESVILLE
The Janesville Jets will hold their annual Teddy Bear Toss at their Saturday, Dec. 15, game at the Janesville Ice Arena, 821 Beloit Ave.
Residents are encouraged to bring teddy bears or stuffed animals to throw on the ice after the Jets score their first goal. The toys will be collected and donated to the Salvation Army’s Toys for Tots program.
Donations then will be distributed to hospitals and charities.
The event is sponsored by Dollar General.
