EVANSVILLE

Azura Memory Care has scheduled three dementia series and virtual dementia tours from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 18, 25 and 26 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 312 S. Third St.

Tamara Pence, director of community relations, will lead every session and explain the challenges of living with dementia and memory loss. Participants will wear special devices to simulate living with dementia in addition to the presentations.

Admission is free but reservations are required.

For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Pence at 608-293-3971.