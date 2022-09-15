AutumnFest planned Cot. 8 in Brodhead Gazette staff Sep 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRODHEADThe Brodhead Chamber of Commerce will host its AutumnFest from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 1108 First Center Ave.The event will take place during the Vintage Shop Hop. Activities planned include a vendor market, pumpkin decorating, costume parade, live music, horse-drawn wagon rides and more.A chili cook-off will be held and proceeds from the contest will support Kid Connection’s Trunk or Treat.For a complete schedule of events or to sign up for the chili contest, visit brodheadchamber.com. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Contractor abruptly ends Beloit's Bird scooter program Humes Road reconstruction gives way to stretch of new retail development Parker holds off Craig in all-time classic Barry: A fond farewell Death notices for Sep. 9, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings from Sept. 5-11, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2022 Public record for Aug. 29, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 15-21, 2022 Public record for Aug. 19, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 8-14, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 1-7, 2022 Public record for Aug. 5, 2022 Court listings from July 25-31. 2022 Public record for Aug. 1, 2022