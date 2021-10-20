JANESVILLE

The Mercyhealth Development Foundation is accepting grant applications for the 2021 Autism Support Fund grant until Sunday, Oct. 31.

The support fund offers financial assistance for Rock and Walworth county families living with or caring for a child with autism.

Applicants are required to present documentation of a verified diagnosis on an autism spectrum disorder, necessary financial documentation and a completed application.

To apply, visit mercyhealthsystem.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/10/42139055-ASF-Grant-App.pdf.

For more information, contact Mercyhealth Development Foundation director Jennifer Johns at 608-755-8821.

