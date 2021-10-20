Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
JANESVILLE
The Mercyhealth Development Foundation is accepting grant applications for the 2021 Autism Support Fund grant until Sunday, Oct. 31.
The support fund offers financial assistance for Rock and Walworth county families living with or caring for a child with autism.
Applicants are required to present documentation of a verified diagnosis on an autism spectrum disorder, necessary financial documentation and a completed application.
To apply, visit mercyhealthsystem.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/10/42139055-ASF-Grant-App.pdf.
For more information, contact Mercyhealth Development Foundation director Jennifer Johns at 608-755-8821.
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.