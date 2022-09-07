Author Klett to stop at Lake Geneva Public Library Gazette staff Sep 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAKE GENEVAWisconsin author Jennifer Rude Klett will promote her new cookbook at an event Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St.Klett will talk about her new cookbook “Home Cooking Comfort: More Neighborly Advice and Recipes from the Farm Kitchen of a Midwestern Food Journalist.”The free event lasts from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Signed copies of Klett’s new book at her 2021 “Home Cooking Comeback” will be available for purchase.Klett is an award-winning freelance journalist and has regularly contributed to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Underage use, defaced property mark Bird scooters' first weeks in Janesville Intermodal rail site at JATCO property could be start of larger development Death notices for Sept. 2, 2022 Death notices for Sep. 6, 2022 Death notices for Sept. 1, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your September Spry Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2022 Public record for Aug. 29, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 15-21, 2022 Public record for Aug. 19, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 8-14, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 1-7, 2022 Public record for Aug. 5, 2022 Court listings from July 25-31. 2022 Public record for Aug. 1, 2022 Court listings of July 18-24, 2022