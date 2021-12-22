ELKHORN

Auditions for “The Nerd” will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, and again at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St.

Actors will be asked to read from the script. Roles are available for four adult men, two adult women and one 10- to 12-year-old boy.

All adult cast members will be required to be fully vaccinated and wear masks backstage.

Performance dates will be Feb. 18 through 20 and 25 through 27.

For questions, contact the director Mary Nugent at 262-470-8570.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you