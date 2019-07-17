JANESVILLE

The Janesville Art League and L'Atelier Studio will host the Janesville Wisconsin Regional Art (WRAP) exhibit Aug. 2-3 at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville.

The exhibit will be presented from 4:30-7:30 Friday, Aug. 2, during an artists' reception and again from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. during a WRAP workshop Saturday, Aug. 3. The Aug. 2 reception is free and open to the public.

The WRAP program supports statewide community art exhibits and workshops for nonprofessional artists. During workshops, professional artists critique and judge artists' work, and first-prize winners are invited to take part in WRAP's annual state exhibition from August through September.

Janesville's workshop will be overseen by artist Thomas Jewell of Waukesha, who also will present a program titled "Developing Your Personal Artistic Style." Cost for the workshop is included in the registration fee for participating artists and is available to the public for $5 per person at the door. Continental breakfast is provided, and those wishing to have lunch can pay a $10 cost for either a wrap or a salad.

For more information, call Arra Lassee at 608-751-8308.