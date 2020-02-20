BELOIT
Beloit College students will archive family immigration stories at the History Harvest from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Beloit College Powerhouse, 850 Pleasant St.
Residents interested in sharing family immigration stories from 1900 to 2000 are welcome to bring letters, diaries, heirlooms, photographs and travel documents.
Students will photograph and digitally catalogue items on a community-based digital archive website. Materials will not be kept or damaged at the event.
Advanced appointments are encouraged, though walk-ins are accepted.
To make an appointment or for more information, contact program coordinator Becky Moffett at 608-363-2187 or harvest@beloit.edu.