Arboretum At Starin Park Tree Sale planned on Earth, Arbor Day weekends in Whitewater Gazette staff Apr 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WHITEWATERTrees and shrubs will be for sale during the Arborteum At Starin Park tree sale held in the lower shelter at Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road.Residents can choose from various trees and shrubs grown by tree experts and sourced from top nurseries. Custom bluebird nest boxes will also be for sale at the event.Sale dates and times are:Friday, April 22, from 1 to 6 p.m.Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Friday, April 29, from 1 to 6 p.m.Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to noon.Urban Forestry Commission members will be around to help select plants and offer planting advice.All profits from the sale will assist in the development of the Arboretum At Starin Park.For more information and a list of plants for sale, visit arbatstarin.org. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Attorney seeks competency evaluation for youth accused in Kohl's store arson Judge grants competency evaluation for 11-year-old accused in Kohl's fire in Janesville Milton School District plans to build memorial garden for deceased students, community members The Four Dishes: Lucky Ducky Diner in downtown Janesville a safe bet Janesville greenhouse would house 'biggest' indoor strawberry grow in Midwest, if not whole US Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for April 11-17, 2022 Public record for April 18, 2022 Court listings for April 4-10, 2022 Court listings for March 28 to April 3, 2022 Public record for April 5, 2022 Court listings for March 21-27, 2022 Court listings for March 14-20, 2022 Public record for March 21, 2022 Public record for March 16, 2022 Court listings for March 7-13, 2022