Trees and shrubs will be for sale during the Arborteum At Starin Park tree sale held in the lower shelter at Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road.

Residents can choose from various trees and shrubs grown by tree experts and sourced from top nurseries. Custom bluebird nest boxes will also be for sale at the event.

Sale dates and times are:

  • Friday, April 22, from 1 to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Friday, April 29, from 1 to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Urban Forestry Commission members will be around to help select plants and offer planting advice.

All profits from the sale will assist in the development of the Arboretum At Starin Park.

For more information and a list of plants for sale, visit arbatstarin.org.

