JANESVILLE

The Janesville Urban Forest Alliance will hold an Arbor Day celebration at 4 p.m. Friday, April 26, at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex, 100 S. Wuthering Hills Drive.

Chairman Ethan Lee will present the 2018 Tree City USA Award during the event. Given by the National Arbor Day Foundation, the award honors work done in Janesville to promote and preserve the city’s urban forest.

The event also includes a reading of the city’s Arbor Day proclamation and tree planting around soccer fields.