DELAVAN
Aram Public Library is still accepting seeds to supplement its seed library, according to a news release.
All seed types are welcome, particularly heirloom and open-pollinated seeds. Commercially packaged and saved seeds are both accepted, according to the release.
If seeds are donated form a home garden, donors should provide information on the seed variety, harvest year, location and growing notes.
For more information, call the library at 262-728-3111.
