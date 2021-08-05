DELAVAN

Aram Public Library is still accepting seeds to supplement its seed library, according to a news release.

All seed types are welcome, particularly heirloom and open-pollinated seeds. Commercially packaged and saved seeds are both accepted, according to the release.

If seeds are donated form a home garden, donors should provide information on the seed variety, harvest year, location and growing notes.

For more information, call the library at 262-728-3111.

