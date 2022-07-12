DELAVAN

Friends of Aram Public Library are hosting their Annual Summer Book Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, on the library’s front lawn, 4040 E. Walworth Ave.

The sale will include fiction and non-fiction titles as well as DVDs and CDs.

Volunteers are also needed to help with set-up and take-down. Community Service credits and refreshments will be provided.

For more information or questions about volunteering, call 262-728-3111 or email friends@aramlibrary.org.

