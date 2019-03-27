JANESVILLE

Aptiv, a local nonprofit that serves children and adults with disabilities, will hold a community education event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, April 1, at its Janesville facility, 1107 Barberry Drive.

Lisa Pugh of The Arc Wisconsin will give a presentation on the history of The Arc. The program also will cover the state budget and provide information on how to help families access disability services.

Time will be allotted for participants to ask questions.

For more information, call community outreach specialist Billy Jensen at 608-563-5762.