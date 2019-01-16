JANESVILLE
The Janesville Morning Rotary Club is accepting applications for its 2019 grant program.
The club awards grants to nonprofit, volunteer and educational organizations that serve the Janesville area and neighboring communities. Organizations that focus on seniors, youth, community health or literacy are given grants on a competitive basis.
The grants are funded through two annual events hosted by the club: the Pie Ride bike tour June 15 and the fruit basket sale in December.
Applications are available on the club’s website, janesvillemorningrotary.org.
For more information about grant funding, call Kelli Cameron at 608-443-9982.
