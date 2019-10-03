The Mercyhealth Development Foundation is accepting applications for the Autism Support Fund's fourth-quarter grant cycle.

The Autism Support Fund offers financial aid to Rock or Walworth county families who care for or live with children with autism.

Applicants must provide a completed application along with necessary financial documentation and a verified diagnosis of an autism spectrum disorder.

Documentation and submissions must be completed by Thursday, Oct. 31.

To apply online, visit gazettextra.com/autism_support.

For more information, call Jennifer Johns, director at the Mercyhealth Development Foundation, at 608-755-8821.