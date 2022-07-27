Applications due for latest Autism Support Fund grant cycle Gazette staff Jul 27, 2022 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLEThe Mercyhealth Development Foundation is accepting grant applications for the third-quarter grant cycle of the 2022 Autism Support Fund.Funds from the foundation offer financial assistance to Rock and Walworth county families who live with or care for children with autism.Submissions must include a completed application, necessary financial documents and documentation of a verified diagnosis of an autism spectrum disorder.All documentation and application must be submitted before Sunday, July 31.For an application form, visit mercyhealthsystem.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/10/42139055-ASF-Grant-App.pdf.For more information, call Jennifer Johns, director at the Mercyhealth Development Foundation, at 608-755-8821. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville's Campbell fulfills lifelong dream by signing with San Diego Padres Death notices for Jul. 21, 2022 Death notices for July 25, 2022 Derek Gray, UW-Whitewater basketball player, died Sunday, university athletics department says Death notices for July 26, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings of July 18-24, 2022 Public record for July 21, 2022 Public record for July 15, 2022 Court listings for July 4-10, 2022 Public record for July 8, 2022 Court listings for June 27 to July 3, 2022 Court listings for June 13-26, 2022 Public record for June 24, 2022 Public record for June 17, 2022 Court listings for June 6-12, 2022