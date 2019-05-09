JANESVILLE

Applications are available for the 2019 Zonta International Jane M. Klausman Women of Business Scholarship.

The program was conceived to encourage women to enter careers and leadership positions in business-related fields. Scholarships are funded through voluntary contributions to the Zonta International Foundation.

Applicants must be women entering a career in business management and enrolled in, at least, their second year of an undergraduate program.

Submissions are due June 1 to the Scholarship Committee.

To request or submit an application, email Janesville_scholarship@zontadistrict6.org or visit foundation.zonta.org/JMKScholarship.