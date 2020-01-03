JANESVILLE

The Badger Chordhawks Chorus is accepting applications for their 2020 Vocal Scholarship program until Monday, April 6.

Scholarships valuing $2,000 each are available for graduating high school seniors planning to attend college in the fall. Applicants must be planning to major in vocal music in a four-year degree program.

A committee will select one or more qualified students to receive a scholarship.

Recommendations from a teacher of music professional are encouraged though not required.

For more information or an application, visit badgerchordhawks.com/scholarships.