The Wisconsin Pork Association is accepting applications until Dec. 15 for its Pork Mentorship Program.

The program offers hands-on experience and participation in the swine industry. Students interested in agriculture and the pork industry will expand their knowledge of the industry and network with industry leaders.

The program begins at the association’s annual meeting in February and ends with participants volunteering at the Wisconsin State Fair. Students will received a $500 scholarship upon completing the program.

Full-time students enrolled in college who are Wisconsin residents are eligible to apply. Students must submit an application form, personal resume and their current college transcript to the Wisconsin Pork Association at P.O. Box 327, Lancaster, WI.

For an application form or more information, call the WPA office at 608-723-7551, email aboschert@wppa.org or visit wppa.org/mentorship-program.